Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Col (R) Shahid gets 3yrs jail term for not submitting wealth statement

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court sentenced retired army colonel Shahid Uddin Khan to three years imprisonment for not submission wealth statement.
Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge Court No-9 delivered the judgement on Tuesday in absentia of him.
ACC's allegations against the colonel Shahid is that he owned wealth in the country and abroad amounting to Tk 30.5 crore. It is unnatural event for a government officer to acquire a huge amount of wealth.  ACC officials investigated details of his and his family's moveable and immoveable properties.
In this connection the ACC on August 16 in 2020 issued a notice to colonel Shahid for submitting his wealth statement.  But the accused did not submit his wealth statement in the stimulated period.  ACC Deputy Director Jamal Uddin filed a case with Dhaka integrated district office-1, against him on January 24 in 2012. After an investigation ACC submitted charge sheet against him on November 14 last year. Six witnesses testified in the court.
Shahid has recently appeared in various talk shows in digital platforms from abroad and criticised the government heavily.
According to media reports, he is currently living in self-exile in the United Kingdom.
On January 15 in 2019, police raided Shahid's house in Dhaka's cantonment area and recovered two pistols, six cartridges, two shotguns and counterfeit money with a face value of Tk 3 lakh.
On November 10, 2020, four individuals, including Shahid and his wife Farzana, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in an arms case.
On December 20 in 2020, a Dhaka court sentenced Shahid to nine years in prison in a tax evasion case.


