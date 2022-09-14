

Prof Nurul Alam made new JU VC

According to Article 11 (1) of the Jahangirnagar University Act 1973, the Chancellor of the university, President M Abdul Hamid, appointed Prof Nurul Alam as Vice Chancellor of the university.

Nurul Alam is a Professor in the Department of Physics at the university. He served as the Pro-VC (Education) of the university since August 14, 2016.

