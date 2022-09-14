Wasfia Nazreen accorded reception by Ministry of Youth and Sports

Video
Home City News

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Country's celebrated mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen has been accorded a reception by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
The event held at Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Auditorium of the National Sports Council on Tuesday, said a media release.
State Minister for Youth and Sports M Zahid Ahsan Russell was present as the chief while Youth and Sports Secretary Mejbah Uddin presided over the event.
The state minister said, "Wasfia is the pride of Bangladesh. We are proud to felicitate eminent mountaineer Wasfia. I sincerely wish and congratulate one of the shining stars of our country who has brought honour for Bangladesh."
She is an inspiration for all other women to move forward, the state minister added. Wasfia expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Acting Secretary of National Sports Council Md. Hamim Hasan, senior officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and leaders of various sports federations, among others, were present at the event.
On July 22, Wasfia Nazreen became the first Bangladeshi to scale Pakistan's K2, the second-highest mountain in the world. The 39-year-old Wasfia completed this mission with 11 other summiteers from different parts of the world, according to mountaineering guide company Elite Exped. Her seven summits' expedition which began in 2011 on the occasion of Bangladesh's 40 years of independence, ended with this one.
On May 26, 2012, she became the second woman from Bangladesh to summit Mount Everest. She has previously scaled South America's Aconcagua and Africa's Kilimanjaro.     -UNB


