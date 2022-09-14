Madrasha teacher held for raping minor girl in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sep 13: A madrasha teacher was detained on charge of raping a seven-old-year girl in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram district on early Tuesday.

The detainee is identified as Md Hanif, 27, an Arabic teacher of Jamirul Ulum Islami Madrasha and son of Abul Kalam of Patachhara village in Ramgarh upazila of Khagrachhari district.

Locals said the victim, a second-grader of a government primary school in Guardpara village under Bhujpur Police Station of the Fatikchhari upazila, went to the accused for Arabic studies at the madrasha on Monday afternoon where he raped her in the absence of other students. The victim shared the matter with her guardians after returning home.

Motaher Hossain, a sub-inspector of Bhujpur Police Station, said the locals handed the accused over to Datmara Police Investigation Centre after catching from the madrasha around 2:00am.

The rape survivor was admitted to One-Stop-Crisis Centre of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment, he adding that no case is yet to register in this connection. -UNB







