Chhatra Odhikar leader Mamun discharged from DSA case

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Monday discharged Hasan Al Mamun, former Convener of Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad, from the charges of a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hosaain of the Cyber Tribunal passed the order finding no grounds to frame charges against him in the case.

The case was filed by a female student of Dhaka University with Kotwali Police Station on September 22 in 2020. The case statement is that the complainant alleged that Mamun raped her promising to marry her but refused later on while former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur and four others assassinated her character through posts targeting her on social media.

The investigation officer of the case, Inspector Md Wahiduzzaman of Kotwali Police Station on June 8 last year submitted charge sheet against only Mamun and dropped the names of Nur and four others from the charge sheet. Following the probe report, the same tribunal on October 5 last year accepted the charge sheet against Mamun and dropped Nur and four others in the case.









