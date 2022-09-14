Video
Abdominal pain may even cause death, says BSMMU VC

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent  

People who take medicine for gastric pain to reduce their abdominal cramps without proper tests or consulting a doctor may be inviting death due to using a wrong medicine.
Any kind of pain can lead to ones death and especially abdominal pain at night said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.
The Vice-Chancellor came up with the remark at a seminar on abdominal pain organized at BSMMY auditorium.
According to the seminar, one of the causes of different stomach diseases is stomach pain. Every day many patients come to the hospital with stomach pain for seeking treatment. Although most of the causes can be diagnosed but about 30 per cent of the causes cannot be diagnosed.
Among the causes of abdominal pain are peptic ulcer, inflammation of the pancreas, inflammation of the gallbladder, stones in the gallbladder, inflammation of the liver (hepatitis) etc. In some cases, abdominal pain can lead to death.
Through patient's history, physical and laboratory tests, doctor can know the cause of abdominal pain in time. In some cases, ECG, ultrasonography, CT scan, endoscopy, colonoscopy tests are required. Abdominal pain is one of the symptoms of other vital diseases in the body which often remains undiagnosed, such as heart disease.
Elderly patients, women and patients with uncontrolled diabetes suffer more from this problem. Many people come to the doctor with abdominal pain symptoms. These symptoms include appendicitis, gallstones and others. If a patient's abdominal pain does not reduce with conventional medicine and persists for more than six hours, then patient must consult a doctor without delay.
Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "It should be remembered that the death rate of early morning pain is high. Therefore, without neglecting stomach pain, go to the nearest medical centre and take proper treatment. Abdominal pain can be caused by many reasons.







