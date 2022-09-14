BSF hands over body of  schoolboy to family

Dinajpur, Sept 13: After five days, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday handover the dead body of Munhajul Islam Minaz (16), a school student to Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB).

Later, dead body of Minaz was buried at the family graveyard after namaz-e-janaza on the day.

On Monday afternoon, BSF handed over the dead body of the deceased to BGB at a flag meeting held near the pillar no-314/7 of Dainajur border of Bangladesh-India in Dinajpur. Dainajur BOP's Nayek Subedar Akter Hossain, Company Commander Anis Hossain, Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tanvirul Islam, Askerpur Union Parishad Chairman Abu Bakkar Siddique, Ward Member Majedul Rahman and deceased's father Jahangir Hossain were present at the flag meeting from Bangladesh part. On the other hand, BSF local over post's officer Isa, Police SI Pallav Kumar and Indian journalists participated the meeting for Indian part.

However, the Bangladeshi journalists were not allowed to join at the meeting. They haven't even agreed disclosing any information regarding the meeting.











