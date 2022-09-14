

Yet another BSF brutality



However, BSF has been reported to have handed over the victim's body to BGB authorities following a flag meeting.



What involuntarily calls into question - could not the brutal killing of a 9th grader at school be averted? Was he old enough to be punished with a bullet, despite whatever alleged crime? And is there no other option to shooting to deal with a border crossing incident? Does such high-handedness by the BSF correspond to the commitment made to take our bilateral ties to the next level during our PM's recent visit to Delhi?



Though our Indian counterparts have repeatedly pledged not to use lethal weapons along the porous 4,053 km long shared Indo-Bangla border, and assured to bring down border killings to zero - the BSF authorities could care little.



In the past two decades, BSF has killed more than a thousand Bangladeshis along our shared border, in utter disregard of human rights triggering huge international outcry. Rights defenders have already termed the Indo-Bangla border as 'killing fields'.



However, since 2020, BSF's highhandedness claimed 72 innocent Bangladeshi lives till now. And the widely acclaimed perception that us two countries - have reached the pinnacle of bilateral ties - in reality reflects a marked opposing picture along our shared border.



If we closely look into each and every single killing to have occurred along our shared border, we only see a culture of impunity and lack of accountability guided by a sharp authoritarian attitude of the BSF. In most cases of the BSF orchestrated killings, most victims have been reported to be unarmed, poor cattle traders or fishermen. Moreover, BSF attempts of violating sovereignty of another independent nation by trespassing and inflict torture on innocent people have been reported by our media more than quite often.



With every single killing taking place along our shared border, the innocent face of Felani keeps haunting us. Although it has been a decade since the heart rending killing of Felani took place, justice has yet remained a far cry.



Unfortunately, our diplomatic failure to make BSF culprits face music in Felani's case has sent BSF a wrong signal. Under the guise of maintaining security and sovereignty of a country, violation of human rights and on the lame excuse of illegal border crossing cannot be accepted on any ground.



