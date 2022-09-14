Dear Sir

Ministry of Disaster Management is planting palm trees to prevent lightning. However, there is controversy regarding the selection of the place for planting palm trees. The palm trees are mainly planted along the road. The question has arisen whether it will disrupt the purpose of lightning prevention or not. Because lightning usually kills people who are engaged in farming in the farmer's field or near the reservoir.



For this, it is important to plant palm trees in areas prone to lightning. Even if a palm tree is planted, one has to wait for many years to reap its benefits. It can take up to 10 years for trees to become capable or mature enough to resist lightning. For this, experts are emphasizing on installing lightning arresters on an urgent basis. The concerned authorities have installed lightning detection sensors in some places of the country. More such devices need to be installed. Lightning arrester devices should be installed in the areas where there is a lot of lightning, including the Haor area. In addition, lightning protection shelters can be constructed by identifying more vulnerable areas.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)

