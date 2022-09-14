

Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh



A total of 15 forest inventories were conducted during this period. Among them, three were during the Pakistan regime, and rest of twelve were after the independence of Bangladesh, that covered Sundarbans, Hill, Village and Coastal zone (Annex 1). This period experienced the implementation of four forest policies e.g. Forest policy 1955, Forest policy 1962, Forest policy 1979 and Forest policy 1994. The forest policy 1955 and 1962 emphasized the commercial utilization of forest resources as production forestry, development of forest base industries, improvement of forest stock through natural regeneration and plantation. It is believed that these policy statements had significantly influence on the utilization and management of forest resources, and formulation of objectives of the concerned forest inventory. It could be the reason to experience different categories of forest inventories in terms of use of technologies, parameters of interest, extent, inclusion of forest types/zones, and outputs. However, the inventory outputs were increased significantly compared to early twentieth century (1904 -1924).



Remote sensing (aerial photo) technology was used in 1958 for the first time in the forest inventory with the field survey (Annex 1). It was the evolution in preparation of more accurate forest maps with a larger scale. FORESTAL (Forestry and Engineering International Limited, Canada) conducted forest inventories for the Sundarbans, Sangu-Matamuhuri reserved forests, Kassalong and Rankhiang reserve forests during 1958-59, 1961-63 and 1964, respectively. The objectives of these inventories were to prepare forest maps, assessment of growing stock (volume), and supply of raw material for the forest-based industries e.g. Karnaphuli Paper Mill Ltd., Khulna Newsprint Mill Ltd., Khulna Hard Board Mill Ltd., and Karnaphuli Rayon & Chemical Ltd. those were established in-between 1953 to 1967.



The first forest policy approved in 1979 after the independence of Bangladesh, which continued until 1994. The Forest policy 1979, focused the scientific management of forests, development and raw material support to forest-based industries, discouraging the conversion of forest areas to other uses, enhancement of plantation activities in coastal areas and depleted hills, ensuring the mass participation in plantation ((Millat-e-Mustafa, 2002). The first inventory on village forest (village zone) was conducted in 1980-81 to estimate the wood and non-wood stocking. During 1981 to 1984, a total of four inventories was conducted for hill zone (Kaptai reserved forest; Sangu and Matamuhuri Reserve Forests, Kassalong and Rankhiang reserves; Sitapahar reserved forest and Chittagong and Cox's Bazar Forest Divisions) to assess the growing stock (volume), delineation of forest type and preparation of maps using field survey and aerial photos. On the other hand, Overseas Development Administration (ODA) in 1980 conducted a comprehensive inventory for the Sundarbans. It was the first generation of modern inventory comprising seven outputs (Annex 1). Till today, this inventory considered as a basis of comparison for the vegetation types of the Sundarbans and growing stock (volume) (Mahmood et al., 2021). Piloting of coastal plantation was mentioned in Forest Policy 1962, while the Forest Policy 1979 gave further importance on the implementation of the coastal plantation in the coasts and offshore islands. During 1987, the first inventory was conducted on the coastal afforestation with mangrove species. In this inventory, Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) produced land accretion and plantation maps. They also assessed the growing stock (volume) and growth of the coastal plantation (Drigo et al., 1987). Here the linkage among the Forest Policies and inventories inventory was identical. At the same time, Bangladesh Forest Department with SPARRSO conducted another inventory for the Southern Sylhet Forest Division and assessed the growing stock (volume) and produced maps for vegetation and forest area (Drigo et al., 1988).



At the end of this period, a new forest policy evolved in 1994. This policy highlighted the mass scale afforestation on both public and private lands; conservation and protection of biodiversity and natural habitats; implementing various efforts and government ratified agreements relating to global warming, desertification; encroachment, illegal felling of trees and hunting of wild animals; and effective utilization of forest products/ resources. This policy opened a new horizon of forest management in Bangladesh, which reflected in all aspects of subsequent forest inventories for the different forest zones. On the other hand, National Environmental Management Action Plan was developed for the period of 1995 to 2005 to address the actions required to reduce the rate of environmental degradation, improvement of natural environment, conservation of habitats and biodiversity, which were very much related to the forestry sector (GoB, 1995). In 1998, Bangladesh Forest Department also conducted several inventories to develop Forest Resource Management Plan (FRMP) for different forest divisions. These inventories derived growing sock (volume), stand projection, forest area map, listing of the major species and regeneration status (Annex 1). Thus, these inventories addressed the focal statements of the Forest Policy 1994 and National Environmental Management Action Plan 1995.



At the beginning of the twenty-first century, the Sal zone of Bangladesh (Sal Forests of Dhaka, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Rangpur, and Rajshahi forest divisions) was bought under inventory for the first time to assess the growing stock (volume), forest structure, list of the major species, and regeneration status. Two nationwide inventories were conducted in 2005-2007 and 2017 to assess the forest cover, land classes and other parameters. These nationwide inventories were vast and comprehensive in nature (Annex 1). However, the nationwide forest inventory of 2017 used the latest modern equipment and data/ information collection methods with a higher degree of accuracy compared to all inventories in the past (Hossain et al., 2019). A special inventory on the floral diversity of the Sundarbans was also conducted in 2014. Besides these, there were four inventories in different protected areas of the Hill and Coastal zones of Bangladesh (Annex 1).



The forest inventories in Bangladesh were started before starting forest management initiatives during the Indo-Bangladesh regime. With time, the objectives and outputs of forest inventories were aligned with the demand of society, administrators of the country, and forest policies. It is evidenced that forest inventories of Bangladesh have addressed the national and global climate change perspectives, which is the prime concern at this time. It is believed that the present form and extent of forest inventories in Bangladesh will be able to support the sustainable forest management and sustainable development of the country.

The writer is vice-chancellor, Khulna University











A comprehensive new Forest Act was adopted in 1927. The administrative capacity of the forest personnel was enhanced significantly for the management of the forests (Rahman 2005). On the other hand, the forest policy 1894 was revised in 1955 to address the contemporary issues after the independence of Pakistan, and a new forest policy was declared in 1955. This policy was significantly updated with the view of the utilization of forest resources for the national demand as well as conservation of forests and protection of wildlife (Millat-e-Mustafa, 2002; Biswas and Choudhury, 2007). The policy statements have influenced the outputs of the subsequent inventories for the period from 1958 - to 1984 (Annex 1).A total of 15 forest inventories were conducted during this period. Among them, three were during the Pakistan regime, and rest of twelve were after the independence of Bangladesh, that covered Sundarbans, Hill, Village and Coastal zone (Annex 1). This period experienced the implementation of four forest policies e.g. Forest policy 1955, Forest policy 1962, Forest policy 1979 and Forest policy 1994. The forest policy 1955 and 1962 emphasized the commercial utilization of forest resources as production forestry, development of forest base industries, improvement of forest stock through natural regeneration and plantation. It is believed that these policy statements had significantly influence on the utilization and management of forest resources, and formulation of objectives of the concerned forest inventory. It could be the reason to experience different categories of forest inventories in terms of use of technologies, parameters of interest, extent, inclusion of forest types/zones, and outputs. However, the inventory outputs were increased significantly compared to early twentieth century (1904 -1924).Remote sensing (aerial photo) technology was used in 1958 for the first time in the forest inventory with the field survey (Annex 1). It was the evolution in preparation of more accurate forest maps with a larger scale. FORESTAL (Forestry and Engineering International Limited, Canada) conducted forest inventories for the Sundarbans, Sangu-Matamuhuri reserved forests, Kassalong and Rankhiang reserve forests during 1958-59, 1961-63 and 1964, respectively. The objectives of these inventories were to prepare forest maps, assessment of growing stock (volume), and supply of raw material for the forest-based industries e.g. Karnaphuli Paper Mill Ltd., Khulna Newsprint Mill Ltd., Khulna Hard Board Mill Ltd., and Karnaphuli Rayon & Chemical Ltd. those were established in-between 1953 to 1967.The first forest policy approved in 1979 after the independence of Bangladesh, which continued until 1994. The Forest policy 1979, focused the scientific management of forests, development and raw material support to forest-based industries, discouraging the conversion of forest areas to other uses, enhancement of plantation activities in coastal areas and depleted hills, ensuring the mass participation in plantation ((Millat-e-Mustafa, 2002). The first inventory on village forest (village zone) was conducted in 1980-81 to estimate the wood and non-wood stocking. During 1981 to 1984, a total of four inventories was conducted for hill zone (Kaptai reserved forest; Sangu and Matamuhuri Reserve Forests, Kassalong and Rankhiang reserves; Sitapahar reserved forest and Chittagong and Cox's Bazar Forest Divisions) to assess the growing stock (volume), delineation of forest type and preparation of maps using field survey and aerial photos. On the other hand, Overseas Development Administration (ODA) in 1980 conducted a comprehensive inventory for the Sundarbans. It was the first generation of modern inventory comprising seven outputs (Annex 1). Till today, this inventory considered as a basis of comparison for the vegetation types of the Sundarbans and growing stock (volume) (Mahmood et al., 2021). Piloting of coastal plantation was mentioned in Forest Policy 1962, while the Forest Policy 1979 gave further importance on the implementation of the coastal plantation in the coasts and offshore islands. During 1987, the first inventory was conducted on the coastal afforestation with mangrove species. In this inventory, Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) produced land accretion and plantation maps. They also assessed the growing stock (volume) and growth of the coastal plantation (Drigo et al., 1987). Here the linkage among the Forest Policies and inventories inventory was identical. At the same time, Bangladesh Forest Department with SPARRSO conducted another inventory for the Southern Sylhet Forest Division and assessed the growing stock (volume) and produced maps for vegetation and forest area (Drigo et al., 1988).At the end of this period, a new forest policy evolved in 1994. This policy highlighted the mass scale afforestation on both public and private lands; conservation and protection of biodiversity and natural habitats; implementing various efforts and government ratified agreements relating to global warming, desertification; encroachment, illegal felling of trees and hunting of wild animals; and effective utilization of forest products/ resources. This policy opened a new horizon of forest management in Bangladesh, which reflected in all aspects of subsequent forest inventories for the different forest zones. On the other hand, National Environmental Management Action Plan was developed for the period of 1995 to 2005 to address the actions required to reduce the rate of environmental degradation, improvement of natural environment, conservation of habitats and biodiversity, which were very much related to the forestry sector (GoB, 1995). In 1998, Bangladesh Forest Department also conducted several inventories to develop Forest Resource Management Plan (FRMP) for different forest divisions. These inventories derived growing sock (volume), stand projection, forest area map, listing of the major species and regeneration status (Annex 1). Thus, these inventories addressed the focal statements of the Forest Policy 1994 and National Environmental Management Action Plan 1995.At the beginning of the twenty-first century, the Sal zone of Bangladesh (Sal Forests of Dhaka, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Rangpur, and Rajshahi forest divisions) was bought under inventory for the first time to assess the growing stock (volume), forest structure, list of the major species, and regeneration status. Two nationwide inventories were conducted in 2005-2007 and 2017 to assess the forest cover, land classes and other parameters. These nationwide inventories were vast and comprehensive in nature (Annex 1). However, the nationwide forest inventory of 2017 used the latest modern equipment and data/ information collection methods with a higher degree of accuracy compared to all inventories in the past (Hossain et al., 2019). A special inventory on the floral diversity of the Sundarbans was also conducted in 2014. Besides these, there were four inventories in different protected areas of the Hill and Coastal zones of Bangladesh (Annex 1).The forest inventories in Bangladesh were started before starting forest management initiatives during the Indo-Bangladesh regime. With time, the objectives and outputs of forest inventories were aligned with the demand of society, administrators of the country, and forest policies. It is evidenced that forest inventories of Bangladesh have addressed the national and global climate change perspectives, which is the prime concern at this time. It is believed that the present form and extent of forest inventories in Bangladesh will be able to support the sustainable forest management and sustainable development of the country.The writer is vice-chancellor, Khulna University