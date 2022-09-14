Will Charles be a ‘woke’ king?

For millions across the world, the queen and Great Britain were inseparable. Any discussion about the British monarchy inevitably veered towards the person better known as the national matriarch.



However, the demise of Elizabeth second ushers in a new era, the reign of King Charles the third. Come to think of it, we may need time to get used to the concept of a king in Britain because as long as memory serves us, it was always a queen at the head.



We were somewhat resigned to the notion that Charles would always remain a prince. Anyway, as Shakespeare said: woe, destruction ruin and decay, the worst is death and death will have its day!



Is monarchy relevant?

The first question someone outside Britain may ask: how relevant is the royal family today? Well, the truth is, royalty adds to the appeal of Britain; the country may no longer have the empire but the glitz and glamour of royalty reminds people that Britain still has it. Of course you may want to know, what that 'it' signifies.



Although for hundreds of years Britain was an imperial power with the royal family endorsing such an identity, the role of modern day royalty will be to adapt the institution to contemporary British ethos, which values pluralism, inclusivity and diversity.



Britain is no longer a country only for the Caucasian Brits but a cosmopolitan hub of people from diverse ethnic and social backgrounds.



A Brit may be a person from an African, Asian or a Latin background while being British in 2022 means cherishing a multicultural society.



Unfortunately, the image projected sometimes do not reflect the reality on the grounds.



Protests triggered By George Floyd killing: When George Floyd, an African American, died due to savage treatment by the police in the USA, protests erupted in UK with millions coming to the streets demanding end to racism plus the removal of the statues of historical figures, who, either directly or indirectly, encouraged, advocated and propagated racial prejudice and discrimination.



At that time, there was a great brouhaha over the glorification of slave traders, resulting in the tearing down of the statue of Edward Colston, a slave merchant, in Bristol.



The government of Boris Johnson slammed the manner in which the statue was brought down but historian Prof David Olusoga told BBC News that the statue should have been taken down long before.He said: "Statues are about saying , this was a great man who did great things which is untrue Colston was a slave trader and a murderer."



The protests petered out in time as the need for survival took precedence but the silence of the royal family on the matter drew sharp rebuke in and outside the UK.



The royal family is supposed to be neutral on matter of politics but when it comes to issues of social cohesion, they do have a role to play, otherwise, a life of stiff upper lip, a few smiles and some guarded comments won't retain the popularity much longer.



One of the reasons The Queen drew affection, admiration and respect is because all over the world elderly people are treated with kindness.



If she had been in her fifties or sixties when the anti racism riots broke out she would have had to endure much public opprobrium for remaining mute on the matter.



Also the fact that the queen epitomised a generation of the past which grew up on colonial glory and then gradually evolved to change their outlook also worked to insulate her from public censure.



Charles as king will have to break this tradition of a silent observer to upheavals because there will be an expectation from young enlightened Britons for him to emerge as a champion for positive social reform.



Modern Britain may be revolted by royalty if it only looks pretty, attends pomp and pageantry filled events, delivering scripted lines which often have very little or no meaning at all.



Of course, there are those who feel that royalty is the added garnish to Britain and, as long as it propagates the glitz, glamour and sparkle topped with salacious gossip, it has played its role to the full.



Which path will Charles take?

A renowned international media entity did a You Tube special on Charles highlighting, possible expectations from the new monarch. In that video, the overt message was that royalty should refrain from making any comment on socio-political issues and carry on as it had with the queen. Really?



Will that make the monarchy relevant and make it acceptable to the modern day young who are cognizant of Britain's not so glorious past?



I may be wrong but if Charles carries on delivering fatuous lines then he will quickly become superfluous. During the debate about sending illegal immigrants to Rwanda, he gave his reaction calling the plan 'appalling.' This one word made a whole lot of difference as it showed the compassionate and humane face of royalty. Question is: will he use the same word again as king?



If he doesn't, then he will swiftly turn into another velvet covered puppet; if he still maintains some strong beliefs, Charles will win hearts not only among young Britons but across the world.



The point is to make the monarchy an active part of society. If the institution iskept distant from reality, it will atrophy because in today's world, no entity can be cocooned from the harsh truth for long.



Charles can either be a vocal king, denouncing social evils like racism, domestic violence, forced marriage, alcoholism or, he can carry on being a bejewelled but castrated king.



Britain does not need the king to meddle in politics but she certainly requires a figurehead who will be outspoken about social afflictions, especially racism, both overt and blatant.



It's up to Charles to make the institution more open, liberal and engaged. The mystique of monarchy is an obsolete concept; it's an age where monarchy should be for the masses.



Lastly, Britain needs royalty, it adds to her cachet! Regal splendour certainly has a market value, which is no less powerful than economic/military prowess.



Following tradition, I end with the line: Long live the king!but also add, to get people to say that line with passion, the king has to be more than a ceremonial figure. It would be fitting to conclude with Shakespeare: True hope is swift, and flies with swallow's wings. Kings it makes gods, and meaner creatures kings.

Pradosh Mitra is a

keen social observer











