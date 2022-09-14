

Would the world tune with Sheikh Hasina?



Consequently, countries irrespective of their financial capacity have somehow turned bankrupt. At the same time, the sanction on Russia by the United States and its Western ally has added fuel to the flames. As a result, developing countries like us have become scapegoats.



Amid this difficulty, calculative steps and farsighted leadership is very important. Actual and bold leadership can identify the exact reasons behind the situation. Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is one of them who appear as a real crisis manager which she proved earlier.



Sheikh Hasina, worthy daughter of visionary leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has remained steadfast and speaks boldly like her father on behalf of oppressed people around the world. She has become the voice of the 'Third World' now.



On July 7, while referring to the root cause of economic inflation globally, she rightly blamed the multilateral blockade of US-led Western countries on Russia. She blamed western world leadership as responsible for precipitating a more severe crisis by creating wars in the region amid the post-Covid pandemic global economic crisis. This region (Russia-Ukraine) is known as the food and mineral treasure of the world.



In her speech, Sheikh Hasina not only talked about the sufferings of the people of Bangladesh, but also the people of the whole world.



As she said, "America, Europe, England and the whole world is suffering from its effects. Ultimately people are suffering. Developed countries should especially consider this issue. The people of their country are also suffering due to the sanctions imposed by America. I think they should pay attention to that too."



She called on the United States to avoid the path of sanctions and said, "We think that while punishing one country, punishing the people of the whole world is a violation of human rights. So it seems inevitable for the United States to withdraw from here. I think everyone will want that."



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's aspirations were reflected in the free digital world media as Mithlesh Rastogi made a significant comment referring to Hasina's remarks in The Economic Times of India, 'Excellent idea'. Every developing country should endorse and write her statement. More than half of the world's countries are on the brink of bankruptcy due to sanctions. Every essential is going out of range." In a programme on August 30, referring to beginning of Russia-Ukraine war before ending the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic, Sheikh Hasina further stated that the irony is that before the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic ended, a new hazard Russia-Ukraine war along with US sanctions appeared.

"I don't know how much damage has the US sanction done to Russia, but it has affected the people of the whole world, even the US people too," she observed.



She added that many countries across the globe are facing scarcity of foods and people are forced to cut down their daily meals to twice from three times. Several reports of different international media have proved that the speeches of Sheikh Hasina are correct in the wake of price of essential commodities and transportation cost has been hiked as well as people are rendered refugees as the outcome of this war and sanction.



In an article by David McHugh of Associated Press (AP) published in PBS news said Europe is struggling to contain an energy crisis that could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession.

"The primary cause: Russia has choked off the supplies of cheap natural gas that the continent depended on for years to run factories, generate electricity and heat homes. That has pushed European governments into a desperate scramble for new supplies and for ways to blunt the impact as economic growth slows and household utility bills rise."

In his article McHugh said, "High energy prices are already threatening to cause a recession this winter through record inflation, with consumers having less to spend as costs rise for food, fuel and utilities. A complete cut off could deal an even heavier blow to an already troubled economy."



On May 21, Sheikh Hasina while addressing the first high-level meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) called for strengthening global solidarity and taking well-coordinated measures to deal with food, power and financial crises caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic.



In the first proposal, she said, "First, we must strengthen global solidarity and adopt a well-coordinated response. The G-7, G-20, OECD, and international financial institutions have a crucial role to play."



Secondly, she said, "The immediate need is to address disruptions of global logistics and supply chains. This will help control the rising commodity price. There must also be targeted international support to revitalize global trade and export earnings, especially of the LDCs and other vulnerable countries."

In the third proposal, she stressed on redoubled focus on increased technology support and investments for the agricultural sector for effective food storage and distribution systems.



Finally, she said, as the President of the 48-member Climate Vulnerable Forum, "We have had the opportunity to work with many SIDs and low-lying climate vulnerable countries. In those countries, the agro-food system is under serious stress."



Mentioning that big rivers across Europe are drying up which is hampering movement of ships she said that it is signaling a famine in the world. In this regard, the Prime Minister reiterated her call to all to produce whatever they can, making the optimum use of the country's fertile land so that the global recession cannot impact Bangladesh.



All measures taken by Sheikh Hasina's government for meeting the ongoing global crisis and her vocals specifying the root cause of the crisis make us hopeful. We are optimistic by thinking that Sheikh Hasina's proposals and vocals will lead the way and the world will be stable again.

The writer is a journalist,

the Daily Observer













