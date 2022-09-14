

Death of a wise Queen and old wounds



The Queen was the wisest because in her reign people in residue British colonies did not face much tyrannies as her predecessors used to render.



The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, has become the new King and head of the state for 14 Commonwealth realms namely Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu.



Bangladesh government declared a three-day of state mourning from September 9 to 11 on the demise of the Queen. The Bangladesh national flag flew at half-mast atop offices of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions, and Bangladeshi missions abroad on the days of mourning. Besides Bangladesh, 55 other Commonwealth countries or the former British colonies, including India and Pakistan, also mourned the death of the Queen.



At her coronation in 1952, Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of seven independent countries: the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Ceylon, which later changed its name to Sri Lanka. Except the UK all other countries achieved independence from the Kingdom.



The government of India observed one day State Mourning on September 11 on the demise of the British monarch. Pakistan government and political party leaders also mourned the demise of the monarch.



In Bangladesh, along the mourning the Queen's death, a section of the people castigated the colonial British rulers for their economic exploitations especially in this region, while the other sections lauded British rulers for improving infrastructural development in the country including railway networks setting up major railway bridges in this part of British colony before the division of the Indian subcontinent.



Chronicles say as Britain ruthlessly exploited India then comprising today's Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and it was responsible for the death of some 4 million people from starvation in famine in Bengal (East and West) of then 61 million people. At the beginning of the 18th Century, India's share of the world economy was 23%, as large as all of Europe put together. By the time the British departed India in late 1940s, it had dropped to less than 4%.



Britain's Industrial Revolution was built on the de-industrialisation of the subcontinent - the destruction of local, mainly the East Bengal (now Bangladesh) textiles and their replacement by manufacturing in England, using Indian raw material and exporting the finished products back to India and the rest of the world, according to historians.



The handloom weavers of Bengal had produced and exported some of the world's most desirable fabrics, especially cheap but fine muslins, some light as woven air. Britain's response was to cut off the thumbs of Bengali weavers, break their looms and impose duties and tariffs on Indian cloth, while flooding India and the world with cheaper fabric from the new satanic steam mills of Britain.



Weavers became beggars, manufacturing collapsed; the population of Dhaka, which was once the great centre of muslin production, fell by 90%. So instead of a great exporter of finished products, India became an importer of British ones, while its share of world exports fell from 27% to 2%.



India was governed for the benefit of Britain. Britain's rise for 200 years was financed by its depredations in India. By the end of the 19th Century, Indian subcontinent was Britain's biggest cash-cow, the world's biggest purchaser of British exports and the source of highly paid employment for British civil servants - all at India's own expense. We literally paid for our own oppression.



Colonialists like Major-General Robert Clive, the first British Governor of the Bengal Presidency, widely credited for laying the foundation of the British East India Company rule in Bengal, after defeating Nawab Siraj-ud-Daula the last independent ruler of Bengal, Bihar and Orissa, in the Battle of Plassey on June 23, 1757.



Some 29 million people died in the Great Bengal Famine of 1943 after then Prime Minister Winston Churchill deliberately ordered the diversion of food from starving Indian civilians to well-supplied British soldiers and European stockpiles, according to history compiled by the BBC.



When officers of conscience pointed out in a telegram to the prime minister the scale of the tragedy caused by his decisions, Mr Churchill's only response was to ask peevishly "Why hasn't (Indian leader Mahatma) Gandhi died yet?" British imperialism had long justified itself with the pretence that it was enlightened despotism, conducted for the benefit of the governed.



British imperialism had triumphed not just by conquest and deception on a grand scale, but by blowing rebels to bits from the mouths of cannons, massacring unarmed protesters at Jallianwala Bagh and upholding iniquity through institutionalised racism. No Indian in the colonial era was ever allowed to feel British; he was always a subject, never a citizen.



The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919 when Brigadier General R. E. H. Dyer along with his Sikh, Gurkha, Baloch and Rajput troops of British Indian Army opened fire on a large crowd that protested arrest of nationalist leaders Saifuddin Kitchlew and Satyapal. Some 1,500 people were killed and 2,000 others wounded in the massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, according to the history.



However, the construction of the Indian Railways is often pointed to as a benefit of British rule, ignoring the obvious fact that many countries have built railways without having to be colonised to do so. Nor were the railways laid to serve the Indian public. They were intended to help the British get around, and above all to carry Indian raw materials to the ports to be shipped to Britain.



The movement of people was incidental except when it served colonial interests; no effort was made to ensure that supply matched demand for mass transport. In fact the Indian Railways were a big British colonial scam. British shareholders made absurd amounts of money by investing in the railways, where the government guaranteed extravagant returns on capital, paid for by Indian taxes.



Thanks to British rapacity, a mile of Indian railways cost double that of a mile in Canada and Australia. It was a splendid racket for the British, who made all the profits, controlled the technology and supplied all the equipment, which meant once again that the benefits went out of India. It was a scheme described at the time as "private enterprise at public risk". Private British enterprise, public Indian risk. For many Indians, however, it is a history of loot, massacres, bloodshed,



Indian subcontinent contributed more soldiers to British forces fighting the First World War than Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa combined. Among most prominent Indian soldiers was Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, who actively took part in the World War 1 as an ordinary soldier after joining the British Indian Army towards the end of 1917 in the Middle East frontier (Mesopotamian campaign). Another renowned Bangalee man who served British Indian Army and took part in World War 1 was Ekushey Padak (1978) and Bangla Academy Literary Award (1965) winner Litterateur Mahbubul Alam of Chattogram.



Two and a half million Indians also fought for British forces in the Second World War, by the end of which £1.25 billion of Britain's total £3 billion war debt was owed to India, which was merely the tip of the iceberg that was colonial exploitation. It still hasn't been paid, the history says. The Koh-i-Noor diamond one of the stones of the Peacock Throne of Mughal dynasty taken from India to Britain is yet to be returned to be India.



We condole the demise of the Queen and pay due homage to her departed soul and beg pardon to have cut the old wounds inflicted by her predecessors in this region in order to make the Kingdom more wealthy and powerful through exploitation of the people of the colonies.

The writer is business editor,

the Daily Observer











