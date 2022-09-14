92 detained on different charges

A total of 92 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Chattogram, Satkhira, and Sirajganj, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 78 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in five days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 16 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants and six were drug addicts.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 24 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 18 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 20 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested persons, the official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Eight people were arrested on different charges in the district in recent times.

Five robbers were arrested by police from Tiger pass area in the city while they were preparing to stage a robbery early Monday.

The arrested persons are: Saiful Islam Babu, 30, Rubel, 28, Monir, 38, Sohag, 26, and Raja, 26.

Police sources said a team of Kotwali PS conducted a drive near Polo Ground Multipurpose High School at around 3:30 am and arrested the robbers while they were preparing for a robbery.

At that time, police seized several local weapons to be used in the robbery from their possession.

Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Zahedul Kabir said multiple cases were filed against the arrested in different police stations.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three pirates from Banshkhali Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Md Jasim, 35, Abdul Mabud, 52, and Osman Gani, 25.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive on the Banshkhali-Pekua road in Napura area at night and arrested the trio, RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Md Nurul Absar said on Friday.

He said a total of five single shotguns and three rounds of bullet were also seized from their possession.

The arrested were, however, handed over to Banshkhali PS for taking legal action against them, the RAB official added.

SATKHIRA: Members of RAB arrested a death row convict in a case filed over the killing of former Awami League MP Manjurul Islam Liton.

The arrestee is Chandan Kumar Roy, the main coordinator of the murder.

A team of RAB-3 and RAB-6 jointly conducted a drive in the Bhomra area of Satkhira and arrested Chandan at around 9:30pm on Sunday, said ASP Imran Khan of the Media Wing of RAB headquarters.

Liton, a former MP from Gaibandha-1 Constituency, was gunned down by miscreants at his village home in Masterpara of Sundarganj Upazila on December 31, 2016.

Liton's sister filed a case against several people with Sundarganj PS in this regard.

DB Police arrested Quader, a former Jatiya Party MP from Gaibandha-1 constituency, on February 21, 2017 from his home. Five days later, he confessed before a court to his involvement in the killing.

On April 30, 2017, police submitted a charge-sheet against eight people including Quader, who had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment in a separate case filed under the Arms Act.

SIRAJGANJ: Police on Saturday arrested five leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from Dhaka in case filed for clash with police in the district.

The arrested persons are: Sirajganj BNP General Secretary Saidur Rahman Bacchu, Vice-presidents Amar Krshna Das, Shamim Khan, and Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Sweet; and Kazipur Upazila Unit member Rashed Kabir Chandu.

Sirajganj DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Mehedi Hasan said the law enforcers conducted a drive on Friday night and arrested the five BNP leaders from Dhaka.

The arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Saturday, the SI added.

On September 1, supporters of BNP locked into a clash with police, which left at least 20 people injured.

Later on, police lodged a case against 115 people in this connection.