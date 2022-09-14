

A workshop for the unemployed on developing their skills











A workshop for the unemployed on developing their skills in the footwear industry was held in Bajitpur Upazila of Kishoreganj on Monday. Bajitpur Upazila administration and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) jointly organized the programme. Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam, as the chief guest, inaugurated the programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium while UNO Morsheda Khanam in the chair. Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafikul Hasan Shibli also spoke on the occasion. photo: observer