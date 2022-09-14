Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including two teenage boys have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Gazipur, Natore, Chapainawabganj and Kishoreganj, in two days.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A garments employee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Police recovered his hanging body along with a suicide note from Gazari Forest area in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Sharif Ahmed, 30, son of Abul Hossain, hailed from Mymensingh District. He used to work in Fakhruddin Textile Mills in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreepur Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman said a local farmer spotted the body hanging from a branch of a Gazari tree in the forest at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

OC Moniruzzaman said they also found a suicide note along with the body where Sharif wrote, "It's important. I have left the world with a conscious and healthy mind. No one can be implicated in this suicide. I was suffering from a lot of indecision and regression. Everyone please forgive me if it is possible. There will be no autopsy on my body."

"Pedestrian, would you like to call the number below? I am a registered posthumous eye donor of Sandhani National Eye Donation Society (SNEDS). Who can say, with the grace of your one call, I may be able to use my organs to benefit someone in the world."

After reading the note, it seems that no one is involved in his suicide, adding that the OC said the body was handed over to the deceased's family members as there was no complaint lodged from them.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A teenage boy, who drank poison in Baraigram Upazila of the district out of huff with his father, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday noon.

Deceased Al Amin Sarker, 18, was the son of Shahed Ali, a resident of Maria Village under Baraigram Union in the upazila. He was an intermediate student of Baraigram Government College.

Baraigram Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Momin Ali said Al Amin demanded to his father to buy him an Android mobile phone recently. As his father refused to buy him the phone due to financial crisis, Al Amin drank pesticide in Jalshuka Bazar area on Saturday night.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and took to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the boy to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Al Amin died at the RMCH on Sunday noon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy, the UP chairman added.

Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A boy reportedly committed suicide as his mother did not allow him to play games in a mobile phone in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, 17, son of Kabir Ali, a resident of Rohanpur area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Gomastapur PS OC Almas Ali Sarker said Shah Alam was playing game in a mobile phone set in morning after waking up from sleep. At that time, his mother took the phone away from him.

Later on, Shah Alam went to his room and committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at around 7am.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: A young man, who drank poison in Pakundia Upazila of the district, died at Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital on Saturday night.

Deceased Nahid, 20, son of late Abdul Quddus, was a resident of Paiklakshmia Village in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said one Babul beat up Nahid at Mirzapur Bazar on Friday accusing that he stole Tk 3 lakh.

Following this, Nahid drank poison at night out of grief and shame.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where he died on Saturday night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's elder brother Din Islam lodged a case with Pakundia PS accusing four persons including Babul and his father.













