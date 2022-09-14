Four killed, 7 injured in road mishaps

Four people including a madrasa student have been killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Bogura, Tangail, Laxmipur, Rajshahi and Kushtia, in two days.

BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman, 32, son of Azizur Rahman, a resident of Khalisha Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dupchanchia Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad said a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction hit an auto-van in Martuzapur area on the Dupchanchia-Akkelpur road at around 10:45am, leaving auto-van passenger Anisur fell on the road and injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Anisur dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle, the OC added.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Two motorcyclists have been killed in a road accident in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Ballavbari area on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge East in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Jahirul Islam, 22, son of Ashraf Ali of Ballavbari Village under Gohaliabari Union in the upazila, and Sabuj, 25, son of Abdul Majid, a resident of Pathailkandi Village under Nikrail Union in Bhuapur Upazila of the district. They were friends.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bangabandhu Bridge East PS Mokammel Hossain said the two friends were heading to home from Tangail Town in the afternoon riding a motorcycle.

On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Ballavbari area. At that time, a Dhaka-bound covered van crushed them, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed those over to the deceased's family members after formalities.

However, the covered van driver fled the scene along with his vehicle soon after the incident, the SI added.

LAXMIPUR: A madrasa student was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jaber Hossain, 22, son of Idris Majhi, a resident of Bhabaniganj area under Sadar Upazila. He was a student of Tumchar Kamil Madrasa in the area.

Police and local sources said Jaber Hossain was going towards Chandraganj area from home in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. At that time, a speedy bus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Jadai Alim Madrasa area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Chandra PS OC Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Six persons were seriously injured in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The injured are Rabiul Islam, a resident of Ranihati area in Shibganj Upazila, Bhutu, Ashraful, Abu Bakkar, Mazharul and Kawsar, hail from Chapainawabganj District.

Local sources said two trucks were collided head-on in Godagari Municipal area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway at around 8:30am, which left them injured.

On information, fire service personnel rescued him and took to Godagari Upazila Health Complex.

Godagari PS OC Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A journalist was injured in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The injured is Mamun Reza, 65, former president of Daulatpur Press Club.

Local sources said a van and a CNG were collided with each other on the Taragunia Kayamari Road, which left Mamun Reza injured.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted him to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex.











