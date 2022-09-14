People suffer for deplorable road in Naogaon



A view of the deplorable Raninagar-Abadpukur-Kaliganj road in Naogaon. photo: observer

Local public suffering has mounted up on this road.

Locals said, because of negligence by the responsible officials, the carpet-lifted road has been lying deplorable.

Thousands of people are suffering for the worse condition of the road having holes and puddles.

Sources at Roads & Highways Department (RHD) said, a new contractor has been appointed, and the repairing will be resumed soon.

The 22km road ranges from bus stand Goulchattar of Raninagar Upazila Sadar bus via Abadpukur to Kaliganj.

In order to link the road with Dhaka, the road was transferred to RHD from LGED (Local Government Engineering Department). The road has met with Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway at Singra of Natore.

According to the tender-2018, 26 culverts, four bridges, widening, sustaining and metalising were included in the repairing work order of the road. The work order was given to Expectra Wahid Construction Joint Venture at Tk 105 crore.

Later on, carpeting of the road was lifted. After Rhone-roll-based levelling, stones were stretched across the road. Few culverts and bridges were built. After that, the work was suspended.

The repairing work was supposed to be finished by December in 2019. But the contractor applied for time extension. The contractor again missed the extended time.

So the work order was revoked by the RHD at the first week of May, last year. The contractor was fined Tk 5 crore. It caused suspension to the work. The contractor moved to higher court. But the higher court gave verdict in favour of RHD on November 29 last year.

RHD appointed the new contractor.

Executive Engineer of RHD-Naogaon Sajedur Rahman said, all complications have already been overcome; a new contractor M.A. Jaher has already been appointed to repair the road; repairing materials are being brought in; the repairing work will hopefully begin soon.











