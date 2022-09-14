Video
Home Countryside

Woman, son die after eating fish in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 13: A woman and her son died after eating poisonous 'Potka' fish (Puffer fish) in Batiaghata Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased were identified as Pori Begum, 60, and her son Jahangir, 36, resident of Mathavanga Village under Jalma Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Pori and her son Jahangir used to live by netting fish from different rivers and canals of the upazila.
On Monday, they went to the Rupsha River and returned home after catching 'Patka' fish. The duo along with Pori's nephew Sayedul, 35, fell into serious sickness in the evening after having lunch with the cooked 'Potka' fish.
Pori Begum died on her way to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) while her son Jahangir succumb after half an hour of his admission to the hospital, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Batiaghata Police Station Md Shajalal.
The condition of Sayedul is stated to be critical. He is currently undergoing treatment at the KMCH, the OC added.







