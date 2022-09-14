Assailants set fire to Iran oil well

TEHRAN, Sept 13: Unidentified assailants set fire to an oil well in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan on Tuesday, an oil company official said, adding that it had been brought under control.

"One of the wells in the Shadegan field was set on fire by unidentified people this morning," the head of the state-owned Marun Oil and Gas Production Company, Ghobad Nasseri, told state television.

"The fire was immediately brought under control," Nasseri said, adding that the damage was still being assessed. The Shadegan field has a capacity of 110,000 barrels of crude per day, the television said. -AFP