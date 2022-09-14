Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Potter impressed by Boehly's vision for Chelsea

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

LONDON, SEPT 13: New Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he is impressed by chairman Todd Boehly's vision for the club despite criticism of the American's first few months in charge.
Potter left Brighton last week to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.
That decision was met with dismay by some as it came just days after a transfer window in which Chelsea spent over £250 million ($290 million).
"It's the start of a really exciting period, I think," Potter told the club's website.
"New ownership, who I was really, really excited with and impressed by, firstly as people and then their vision for the club and what they wanted to do."
Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League after a disappointing start to the season and lost their opening Champions League game 1-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb. Potter built up a reputation for punching above the weight of his resources at Brighton and playing an attractive brand of football in the process. But the pressure will be on straight away when Chelsea host Salzburg in his first ever Champions League game on Wednesday.
"We like to play in an attacking way, a balanced way, and players have to feel free to make decisions and express themselves," added Potter.
"It's about winning, creating a team which competes, is honest and works together, it's a combination between football and human values.
"You have to understand they are human beings first, the key thing is to understand them, what motivates them and what they are like as people.
"From that you come to some common ground and build relationships, communicate on a daily basis, build respect, trust and honesty."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No words to describe Carlos Alcaraz achievements: Spain's Davis Cup captain
Potter impressed by Boehly's vision for Chelsea
South Korea coach says out of form Son 'not the problem'
Rampant Haaland set to show Dortmund what they are missing
Wales manager Page signs new deal as World Cup looms
US Open finalist Ruud to begin 2023 campaign in Auckland
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Vinicius and Rodrygo 'making Real dream' says Ancelotti


Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft