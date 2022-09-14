Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Wales manager Page signs new deal as World Cup looms

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Robert Page

Robert Page

LONDON, SEPT 13: Robert Page has signed a new four-year contract as Wales manager as he prepares to lead the national team to only their second World Cup, in Qatar.
The 48-year-old has been in charge since November 2020, initially filling in temporarily for Ryan Giggs.
Giggs resigned in June as he awaited trial on domestic violence charges.
Page will be in the hot seat for Wales's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, with his contract running through to the 2026 World Cup.
"There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can't wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first FIFA World Cup in 64 years," said Page.
"This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future."
Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams said: "The FIFA World Cup is the perfect opportunity to show Wales on the world stage, and I am positive that Rob is the best person for the role, in Qatar and beyond."
The former Wales international joined the team's coaching staff in 2019 and became interim manager when Giggs stepped aside after his arrest the following year.
Page led Wales to the knockout stages of the delayed 2020 European Championship last year before guiding the team to their first World Cup since 1958.
Former Manchester United star Giggs will face a re-trial after a jury failed to reach a verdict last month.
The 48-year-old denied controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville as well as assaulting her and her younger sister.
Wales face United States in their World Cup opener on November 21, ahead of further group games against Iran and England.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No words to describe Carlos Alcaraz achievements: Spain's Davis Cup captain
Potter impressed by Boehly's vision for Chelsea
South Korea coach says out of form Son 'not the problem'
Rampant Haaland set to show Dortmund what they are missing
Wales manager Page signs new deal as World Cup looms
US Open finalist Ruud to begin 2023 campaign in Auckland
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Vinicius and Rodrygo 'making Real dream' says Ancelotti


Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft