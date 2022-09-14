Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

South African head coach Mark Boucher.

South African head coach Mark Boucher.

JOHANNESBURG, SEPT 13: South African head coach Mark Boucher will quit his job after the T20 World Cup in October and November, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.
Boucher, appointed in controversial circumstances in 2019, was due to be in charge until the end of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.
His shock decision means that South Africa have to appoint a new head coach before a challenging Test tour of Australia in December, which could be crucial to the country's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June 2023.
According to CSA's statement, Boucher has decided to resign "in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives.
"While Cricket SA greatly regrets that Mr Boucher is unable to see out the term of his contract, it respects his decision and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours."
Boucher survived criticism of his appointment in December 2019 by former captain Graeme Smith without a formal recruitment process, and charges of racism levelled by CSA after what were termed Social Justice and Nation Building hearings into alleged racism in South African cricket.
The charges were later dropped and CSA issued a statement giving its full support to Boucher.
The former Test wicketkeeper was in charge while South Africa racked up 11 Test wins and briefly headed the World Test Championship table. They are currently second after losing the third Test and the series against England earlier on Monday.
Boucher will take the team on a white-ball tour of India later this month, followed by the T20 World Cup.
CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said Boucher "has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No words to describe Carlos Alcaraz achievements: Spain's Davis Cup captain
Potter impressed by Boehly's vision for Chelsea
South Korea coach says out of form Son 'not the problem'
Rampant Haaland set to show Dortmund what they are missing
Wales manager Page signs new deal as World Cup looms
US Open finalist Ruud to begin 2023 campaign in Auckland
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Vinicius and Rodrygo 'making Real dream' says Ancelotti


Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft