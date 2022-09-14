Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Vinicius and Rodrygo 'making Real dream' says Ancelotti

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

MADRID, SEPT 13: Carlo Ancelotti praised Brazilian pair Rodrygo and Vinicius for "making Real Madrid dream" in the absence of injured centre forward Karim Benzema.
Eden Hazard has also "done his part of the job", Ancelotti said on the eve of holders Real's Champions League home game against Leipzig on Wednesday, their second Group F match after a 3-0 win over Celtic.
"We are enthusiastic about our attack, about our young people. Karim makes us dream, but you end up getting used to what he does. So, when a young player comes on, it makes you dream even more," said Ancelotti.
Ancelotti said Benzema, carrying a right thigh injury, "has a chance of playing" in the La Liga derby against Atletico on Sunday.
But against Leipzig, the 34-year-old French player will have to give way to the Brazilians or 31-year-old Belgian Hazard.
"During the two matches without Karim, Hazard did what we asked of him," said Ancelotti, who has won the Champions League trophy a record four times as a coach.
"But above all, the team reacted well, because we scored seven goals," he added of the three against Celtic and four against Mallorca.
In Benzema's absence, the player who shone the most was 22-year-old Vinicius, who was the scorer of the winning goal in last year's Champions League final against Liverpool.
"I don't even need to talk about his qualities," said Real's German rookie Antonio Rudiger of the Brazilian.
"He's a huge player, everyone knows that. He's a calm boy in the dressing room, who likes to have fun on the pitch.
"He dribbles a lot, and it's normal that the opponents want to hurt him when they have the chance. I too have tried... We all try to stop him."
Against Leipzig, Ancelotti expects a "very dangerous attack, with not only (Timo) Werner, but also (Christopher) Nkunku, who has been playing very well since last season, (Dominik) Szoboszlai, who has different characteristics, (Emil) Forsberg, who has a lot of experience... They are a very dangerous team".
Meanwhile, after two financial years impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Real Madrid have returned to growth, with revenues of 721.5 million euros ($723 million) at the end of the 2021-2022 season, the club announced.
The Madrid club's revenues had reached a record 757 million euros in 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic, but fell to 653 million euros last season, due in particular to the loss of ticketing revenue.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No words to describe Carlos Alcaraz achievements: Spain's Davis Cup captain
Potter impressed by Boehly's vision for Chelsea
South Korea coach says out of form Son 'not the problem'
Rampant Haaland set to show Dortmund what they are missing
Wales manager Page signs new deal as World Cup looms
US Open finalist Ruud to begin 2023 campaign in Auckland
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Vinicius and Rodrygo 'making Real dream' says Ancelotti


Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft