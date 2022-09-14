Bangladesh is full of energy: India coach





Players of Bangladesh women's national football team vying to take control over the ball during the match between Bangladesh and India of the last match of the group in the SAFF Women's Championship on Tuesday. photo: BFF

The surprised Indiana coach was repeating the term for Bangladesh while talking in the post-match briefing.

He congratulated the Bangladesh team and said, "Bangladesh played very well today. They were full of energy. They played positive football."

"It was a big loss for us. But we are still in the race. And hopefully, we will recover in the next match."

In response to a question, India coach said, "We never underestimated Bangladesh. But they were really good."

'Full of energy' was the term he used to describe Bangladesh again and again while he was responding to questions from the press.

He added, "It was a lesson for us. If we don't put everything in a match, these types of incidents can happen. Now, Nepal is a strong opponent for us. We will prepare for them."

Winning the match, Bangladesh coach Choton said, "Salute to our girls. They worked hard and made history."

"We had confidence that with hard work anything can be achieved. We defeated the Maldives and Pakistan in the previous matches and our players were committed to doing something against India. As I have said before, this team was going to bring a change."

The most valuable player of the match, Krishna Rani Sarkar said, "It was the result of our teamwork and hard work. We were motivated to win the match. I could not score in the past matches. Personally, I had a target to score against India. Now, I scored and helped in scoring. I am happy about that."

"We played against India before and had no good results then. Now, we had seen a change in everything from our body language, to mentality, said the

