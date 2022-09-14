Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Root warns rivals England are no 'one-trick pony'

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

LONDON, SEPT 13: Joe Root has warned England's rivals they are no "one-trick pony" after the team wrapped up a sixth Test victory in seven matches with their new hyper-aggressive brand of cricket.
England's fortunes in the red-ball game have been transformed under their new leadership team of head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.
The home side sealed a 2-1 series victory against South Africa at the Oval on Monday to add to a 3-0 success against New Zealand and a victory in the single postponed match against India.
It is in sharp contrast to their dismal record in the latter stages of Root's captaincy, which ended in April with one win in 17 games.
The success under Stokes and McCullum has been attributed to unwavering positivity and has led to some rash dismissals, but Root feels England's performances were more nuanced as the season progressed.
"We're not just a one-trick pony," he said. "There's always going to be periods in Test cricket that you have to manage well and smartly.
"We've not got it right every time this summer but we've got it right more often than not and that's why we're sat here with six (wins) out of seven (Tests).
"We're definitely not the finished article but to see the strides we've made in such a short space of time has been really a breath of fresh air."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No words to describe Carlos Alcaraz achievements: Spain's Davis Cup captain
Potter impressed by Boehly's vision for Chelsea
South Korea coach says out of form Son 'not the problem'
Rampant Haaland set to show Dortmund what they are missing
Wales manager Page signs new deal as World Cup looms
US Open finalist Ruud to begin 2023 campaign in Auckland
South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup
Vinicius and Rodrygo 'making Real dream' says Ancelotti


Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft