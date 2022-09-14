

17th Premier Division Kabaddi League begins from tomorrow

The inauguration ceremony of the league however will be held tomorrow (Wednesday), the day before the formal kicks off, at the same venue with Additional Inspector General of Police (grade-1)Rapid Force Battalion's director general and Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation's (BKF) president Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 4 pm, said a press release.

A total of 14 teams including six services teams, split into three groups, will compete in the league, organized by BKF.

Later top two teams from each group will qualify for the super six stage to be held later stage.



Grouping:

Group A - Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Jail, Dhaka Wanderers Club Institute of Kabaddi and Shaheed Mojaffar Smrity Sangsad.

Group B - Bangladesh Police, Azad Sporting Club, Star Sports and Jurain Janata Club.

Group C - Bangladesh Ai Force, Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Fire Service, Oxford Premier Club and Diya Sporting Club. -BSS











