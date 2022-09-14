Video
Home Back Page

Locally built 6,100 tonner ship exported to UK

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh has already earned more than US$100 crore by exporting ships built in the country to several destinations including the United Kingdom (UK).
As part of the export of ships, another cargo container ship with a capacity 6,100 tonnes manufactured in Bangladesh has been exported to the UK on Tuesday. Bangladesh's leading shipbuilding company Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd has exported the ships to the country.
While speaking as chief guest during ship handing over ceremony organized in a city hotel, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Bangladesh exported the multipurpose container ship to the UK. This is our pride and through this, we will able to earn more foreign currencies from this sector. We have already earned foreign currencies of around $100 crore by exporting vessels."
Terming the shipbuilding industry as a potential export sector, he said adding, "We have expertise in shipbuilding sector. We expect to achieve export earnings close to that of the ready-made garment industry in the future from this sector."
He said that despite conquering the sea border, it wouldn't able to utilize the sea resources fully.
"We are far behind. The government has taken various steps giving highest importance to move forward in the shipbuilding sector. Meanwhile, we have increased the capacity of all sea ports including Chattogram, Matarbari, Mongla and Payra," Khalid Mahmud said.
Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd, a private shipbuilder company, has handed over an oceangoing high-speed, multi-purpose container vessel to its UK buyer - Enzian Shipping Company Ltd.
The ship, with a capacity of 6,100 deadweight tonnage, was built entirely in Narayanganj's Meghnaghat.
The 364 feet long, 54 feet wide and 27 feet deep ship has a 4,130 horsepower engine and can reach speeds up to 12.5 nautical miles per hour.



