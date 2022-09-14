Video
Home Back Page

Mitu Murder

Ex-SP Babul Akter, 6 others charged

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 13: The Police Bureau of Investigation has charged Babul Akter, a former superintendent of police, as the main suspect in a case he initiated over the murder of his wife, Mahmuda Akter Mitu, in Chattogram six years ago.
The PBI also pressed charges against six other suspects in Mitu's murder.
The investigation team in the case submitted the charges to a Chattogram court on Tuesday.
"In the course of the investigation, Babul Akter emerged as the main suspect. We have repeatedly said why the killing took place. The probe lasted almost two and a half years from February 2020. We have uncovered the involvement of suspect No. 1 Babul Akter in the murder," said Naima Sultana, head of the investigation team.
Asked about the identities of the other suspects, she said, "We have charged those we found to be guilty in our investigation. Their identities will be revealed during the trial process."
Police personnel escort their former colleague Babul Akter to jail from a court in Chattogram after the end of a five-day remand in a case over the murder of the ex-SP's wife on Monday, May 17, 2021. Photo: Suman Babu
Police personnel escort their former colleague Babul Akter to jail from a court in Chattogram after the end of a five-day remand in a case over the murder of the ex-SP's wife on Monday, May 17, 2021. Photo: Suman Babu
Chattogram's Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jebunnessa Begum oversees the conduct of the case.
ADC Kamrul Hasan of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Prosecution Branch said the court will examine the charges and hold a hearing on Oct 10.
Babul Akter lodged two complaints with the court last week, alleging that he was tortured in custody for a confession and that his cell was searched in breach of the jail code. A hearing on the two applications is scheduled for Oct 19.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

