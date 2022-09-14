Video
Liberation War Memorial Museum opens in Rajshahi Police Lines

Firing from Myanmar will stop soon, hopes Home boss

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent 

RAJSHAHI, Sept 13: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday hoped that firing from Myanmar along the Bandandan border will stop soon.
The Minister was talking to journalists after inaugurating the Rajshahi Police Liberation War Memorial Museum in Rajshahi Police Lines. The Minister inaugurated the  War Memorial Museum and anti-drug and anti-terrorism rally as chief guest at Rajshahi Police Lines on Tuesday morning. The Home Minister also said that presence of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along Myanmar border has been strengthened.
"Myanmar government is at war with the Arakan Army, and that's why a few mortar shells landed on the Bangladeshi side recently. The Foreign Ministry has protested the incident. We have strengthened BGB forces patrolling along the Myanmar border, and it is expected that firing in the border area will end soon," he said.
Earlier, on September 10, Asaduzzaman said that the government has asked Myanmar to refrain from firing shots towards the Bangladesh border.
Saying drugs are coming from neighbouring countries, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday  explained that government and law enforcement alone cannot eradicate drugs and sought help from all sections of society.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft