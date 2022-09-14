Liberation War Memorial Museum opens in Rajshahi Police Lines

RAJSHAHI, Sept 13: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday hoped that firing from Myanmar along the Bandandan border will stop soon.

The Minister was talking to journalists after inaugurating the Rajshahi Police Liberation War Memorial Museum in Rajshahi Police Lines. The Minister inaugurated the War Memorial Museum and anti-drug and anti-terrorism rally as chief guest at Rajshahi Police Lines on Tuesday morning. The Home Minister also said that presence of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along Myanmar border has been strengthened.

"Myanmar government is at war with the Arakan Army, and that's why a few mortar shells landed on the Bangladeshi side recently. The Foreign Ministry has protested the incident. We have strengthened BGB forces patrolling along the Myanmar border, and it is expected that firing in the border area will end soon," he said.

Earlier, on September 10, Asaduzzaman said that the government has asked Myanmar to refrain from firing shots towards the Bangladesh border.

Saying drugs are coming from neighbouring countries, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday explained that government and law enforcement alone cannot eradicate drugs and sought help from all sections of society.











