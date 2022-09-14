Gen Shafiuddin, Gen Flynn, foreign army officers attend roundtable at Cox’s Bazar



A delegation of 24 senior army officers of different countries attending the 46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) - 2022 in Dhaka have visited the Kutupalong-4 extension Rohingya camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday. photo : ispr

The theme of the conference is "Prospects and Challenges in Maintaining Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific", according to ISPR, In the roundtable meeting Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and US Army Pacific Region Chief General Charles A Flynn participated.

Attendees of 46th IPAMS 2022 exchanged views with representatives of various United Nations agencies.

The Rohingya representatives said they are willing to go back to Myanmar if they are assured a safe and dignified repatriation including prosecution of the genocide. Different aspects of the management of sheltered Rohingyas were highlighted in the discussion.

The 46th IPAMS has been designed with three plenary sessions focusing on robust peacekeeping, women empowerment, and land power in regional cooperation.











