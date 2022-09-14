Netrokona Al-Badr leader Khalilur sentenced to death

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Tuesday awarded death penalty to Khalilur Rahman from Netrokona's Durgapur, for crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

The three members tribunal led by Chairman Justice Md Shahinur Rahman delivered the verdict.

The convict was tried in absentia as he is absconding.

Public Prosecutor Rana Dasgupta and Rezia Sultana appeared for state during the hearing while state-appointed lawyer Gazi MH Tamim represented for the accused.

Public Prosecutor Rezia Sultana said three of the four accused in this case died during the trial.

The tribunal gave the death sentence to Khalilur, the then commander of Al Badr, in his absence on Tuesday as he has been absconding, said Rezia.

The investigation into the case ended on January 30, 2017. In the beginning, five people were made accused in the case among whom, four people died while trial was underway.

They were accused of abduction, torture, looting, arson, rape and genocide during the 1971 Liberation War.

One of the accused have been charged with, 22 murders, one rape, one attempt to rape while two others have been charged with looting around 15 houses and setting seven houses on fire.











