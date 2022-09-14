EC meet on buying EVMs adjourned  

The Election Commission (EC) adjourned its meeting on Tuesday without taking any decision regarding buying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the coming general election.

EC Secretary Humayun Kabir said this at EC Building, at Agargaon.

He said, "One of our committees is working to find out a suitable source for buying EVM machines. But today it could not provide proper information regarding the price and the sourcing company. That's why we the adjourned meeting."

"We expect the committee would gather necessary information by next week," he said.

The next meeting would be held on Monday (September 19).

And on that day the EC would provide information including from where and how many EVMs would be bought for the next general election. The EC would brief the media today, he said.

EC additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told reporters, "the Election Commission is planning to spend Tk 80 billion to buy about 200,000 EVMs, on their maintenance, and training of personnel to operate them."

The EC would send the procurement proposal to the Planning Commission.

With its existing 150,000 EVMs, the EC can hold elections in 70-80 constituencies.

The project taken by the previous EC for the 11th general election scheduled for 2023.

In the 2018 general election, voting was held in six constituencies using EVMs.

The authorities had allocated Tk 38.25 billion for procuring EVMs for the 2018 general election. The EC spent Tk 360 million on maintenance of its existing EVMs.

