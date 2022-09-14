Revised Ctg Expressway Project approved

CHATTOGRAM Sept 13: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting on Tuesday approved the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of the 16.5-km Elevated Expressway linking Lalkhan Bazar with Shah Amanat Airport enhancing the cost to Tk 4,298 crore from Tk 3,250 crore.

The ECNEC at its 4th meeting of the current fiscal chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the enhanced cost of the project.

Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned were connected at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the meeting approved a total of six projects involving an estimated cost of Taka 8,739.68 crore.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, the planning commission members and the concerned secretaries were present at the briefing.

The approved projects included three new and three revised ones.

Project director engineer Mahfuzur Rahman said that about 68 per cent of the express way had been completed.

He said that a 10 km section of the expressway from Airport to Nimtala would be opened to traffic early next year.

The deadline of the completion of the expressway was extended to June 2024.

The Chattogram Development Authority took the project to ease the port city's traffic congestion.

The project director said, Max-Rankin Joint Venture, a Chinese firm was assigned to build the expressway.

The expressway is expected to slash travel time to and from the airport to 30 minutes from two to three hours.











