Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Crime & Court
Budget
International
Business
Don't miss
Sports
Countryside
Education
Health
Live Archive
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● Budget
● International
● Business
● Don't miss
● Sports
● Countryside
● Education
● Health
● Live Archive
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Business
● Sports
● Miscellaneous
● Countryside
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
Back Page
US Ambassador Peter Haas paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Count : 66
US Ambassador Peter Haas paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
US Ambassador Peter Haas paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Tuesday. photo : pmo
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Locally built 6,100 tonner ship exported to UK
Ex-SP Babul Akter, 6 others charged
Liberation War Memorial Museum opens in Rajshahi Police Lines
One killed. 7 hurt in traffic accident in city
Gen Shafiuddin, Gen Flynn, foreign army officers attend roundtable at Cox’s Bazar
Netrokona Al-Badr leader Khalilur sentenced to death
EC meet on buying EVMs adjourned
Revised Ctg Expressway Project approved
Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft