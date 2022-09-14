Dengue: 2 die, 353 hospitalised in 24hrs

Two more Dengue patients died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 39.

During this period, 353 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The latest deaths were reported from Chattogram and Barishal divisions.

With the new numbers, the dengue death toll in Dhaka division remained unchanged at 17, in Chattogram it rose to 18, and in Barishal division to four. Of the new patients, 238 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 115 outside it, DGHS said. A total of 1,213 dengue patients, including 895 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. -UNB













