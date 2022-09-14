Sajeda Chowdhury’s Faridpur-2 seat declared vacant

Faridpur-2 parliamentary seat of late Parliament Deputy Leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury was declared vacant on Tuesday.

As a result, by-elections will be held in this seat within the next 90 days. According to the Constitution, if a parliamentary seat is declared vacant, a by-election must be held within 90 days. The Election Commission will take the next step accordingly. On Tuesday, the Parliament Secretariat issued a notification to declare the constituency vacant. The notice said that the Election Commission will take measures to hold by-elections within 90 days of the declaration of vacancy.

Sajeda Chowdhury was elected Member of Parliament six times in Faridpur-2 (Nagarkanda) Constituency.

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member, former minister, valiant freedom fighter and one of the organizers of the Liberation War Sajeda Chowdhury breathed her last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Sunday night. He was 87 years old.











