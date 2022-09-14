

NCC Bank receives fund under GTF of BB

Khondkar Morshed Millat, Director, Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank handed over the refinancing fund to Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank.

Besides, Shiplu Kumar Saha, Chairman of Shiplu Textile and Spinning Mills Ltd. Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Shafiqure Rahman, Manager of Kawranbazar Branch, A. K. M. Jahidul Alam, Head of Garments Unit, Ms. Nighat Mumtaz, Head of Sustainable Finance Unit of NCC Bank and Uttam Kumar Saha, CFO of Shiplu Textile and Spinning Mills were present on the occasion. NCC Bank Ltd. has received around EURO 8.5 million refinancing fund for Shiplu Textile and Spinning Mills Ltd. under Green Transformation Fund (GTF) of Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.