National Bank opens sub-branch at Tentulia

National Bank Ltd has inaugurated a new sub-branch in Tentulia Upazila in Panchagarh district on Sunday with an aim to further expand its business and customer-friendly services, says a press release.

Independent Director of the National Bank, Md Naimujjaman Bhuiyan Mukta formally inaugurated the sub-branch attending the ceremony as chief guest.

Addressing the occasion, Naimujjaman Bhuiya remembered the contribution of the Entrepreneur Director and late Chairman of the National Bank, eminent organizer of the War of Liberation, Freedom Fighter Zainul Haque Sikder.

National Bank Managing Director and CEO, Mehmood Husain attended the opening ceremony as the special guest while President of Bangladesh Awami League, Tentulia Upazila Unit, Freedom Fighter Md Yeasin Ali Mondol, Vice Chairman of Tentulia Upazila Parisad, Md Yusuf Ali, Tentulia Union Parisad Chairman Md Masud Karim Siddiqui, noted businessman and Jatiya Party leader Md Tajirul Islam Taju, officials concerned of the National Bank, local elite and businessmen were also present.













