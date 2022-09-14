BD-Hong Kong trade opportunities must grow

Speakers at a seminar hosted by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) said Hong Kong as the global business hub, has been the gateway between China and the outside world but much of its business opportunities remained here untapped.

Hong Kong as a financial hub in Asia has many untapped opportunities for Bangladesh and to make here more investment and they can explore such business opportunities here. The seminar titled "Exploring business and investment opportunities for Bangladesh via Hong Kong" took place on Monday at Lakeshore Hotel in the city.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the seminar as the chief guest while Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) Sharifa Khan was present as special guest. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman chaired the seminar.

The seminar focused discussion on likely issues of investment and trade potentials for Bangladesh and major economies through Hong Kong channel for deeper global economic fraternity.

Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh is going to be graduated from Least Developed Country (LDC) status and for that we need foreign investment especially in the infrastructure, financial, service and manufacturing sector.

He said that Bangladesh has a good demographic dividend, skilled workforce and congenial investment environment. "Try Bangladesh for investment", later he added.

He said the government made reforms made and continues it to create improved business environment. If any reforms are needed to expedite trade and business, government will do it immediately, he added.

He also said Hong Kong is a trusted business partner of Bangladesh and hoped that in future more Hong Kong companies will come here in Bangladesh.

Sharifa Khan said the existing trade gap between Bangladesh and Hong Kong is also a great opportunity for future business. She said Hong Kong is good in financial sector.

She invited them to operate in Bangladesh as our market is a big one in this region. She also said that if more Hong Kong companies come in Bangladesh it will help us for technology transfer.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said Hong Kong, a market-oriented free economy, is predominantly an ideal and important centre for international finance and trade for the Asia-Pacific region and mainland China which enable businesses to tap massive opportunities.

Hong Kong, the global business hub, has been the gateway between businesses in China and the outside world and the Asia's trade-fair and convention hub attracting many international businesses through various timely exhibitions, events and other trade-related events has made it an attractive destination.

He said Hong Kong has become one of the trusted top 10 foreign investors in Bangladesh with $1.8 billion investment mainly till date in textile and energy sector and trade reached over $1 billion earlier.



























