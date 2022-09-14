IFIL holds board meeting



The 316th board meeting of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held at its Head Office at Tejgaon on Tuesday. Hossain Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL, presided over the meeting.Among others, Vice Chairmen of the Board S. M. Bakhtiar Alam and K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman A K M Shahidul Haque, Directors A. K. M. Sakhawat, Afzalur Rahman, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present in the meeting.