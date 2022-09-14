bKash app adds 'My Offers' icon to view all available offers in one place

'My Offers' icon has been added to bKash app to enable customers find all the available offers in one place. As a result, customers will no longer miss any exciting offer and they can directly tap on the preferred offer to avail in a few simple steps, says a press release.

Selecting 'My Offers' icon from 'My bKash' segment of the app home-screen, each customer can get a customized list of all the available offers. The list contains details and expiry date of each offer. Tapping on 'Get Offer' next to each offer, customer can complete the transaction in fewer steps and save his/her time.

Customers can click on this link - https://bka.sh/fbmyomyo from their mobile phones to land in 'My Offers' section of bKash app directly.

bKash is becoming a full-fledged lifestyle app by bringing more convenience in financial transactions for fulfilling daily needs. For that, new and innovative services and features are being added to bKash app constantly. As a result, bKash has become a member of every family. This latest addition is focused to make bKash app usage more attractive as well as time and cost efficient for customers.











