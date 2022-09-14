Conference on mitigating corruption for economic growth in maritime sector held



State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury delivering his speech at a conference jointly organised by SCB, GCNB and MACN at conference room of SCB in Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

Shahamin S. Zaman, Executive Director, GCNB gave an opening speech on the subject. Commodore Syed Ariful Islam, BN (retd), Project Manager, Maritime Anti-Corruption Network & former DG Shipping and Syed Md Bakhtiar, Director Shippers Council presented two related papers in the seminar. They drew the attention of the government through the State Minister to remove corruption in the shipping sector and other sectors to meet the economic challenges of the current world.

The State Minister in his speech highlighted the success of the present government and said that the government is very aware of this and has already taken necessary steps to follow the policy of zero tolerance against corruption and for this purpose the work of development, modernization and technology reliance of the shipping sector undertaken by the government is progressing.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan, Vice Chairman A.K.M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors Md. Nurussafa Babu, Ziaul Islam, Ataur Rahman Khan and other guests were present.

















