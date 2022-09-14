Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Conference on mitigating corruption for economic growth in maritime sector held

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury delivering his speech at a conference jointly organised by SCB, GCNB and MACN at conference room of SCB in Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury delivering his speech at a conference jointly organised by SCB, GCNB and MACN at conference room of SCB in Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) , UN Global Compact Network (GCNB) and Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) jointly organized the conference on "Mitigating Corruption for Economic Growth in the Maritime Sector"  at Conference  Room of SCB own office in Dhanmondi on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM. Under the Chairmanship of SCB Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim. Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, State Minister of Shipping, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh attended the seminar as the chief guest.
Shahamin S. Zaman, Executive Director, GCNB gave an opening speech on the subject. Commodore Syed Ariful Islam, BN (retd), Project Manager, Maritime Anti-Corruption Network & former DG Shipping and Syed Md Bakhtiar, Director Shippers Council presented two related papers in the seminar. They drew the attention of the government through the State Minister to remove corruption in the shipping sector and other sectors to meet the economic challenges of the current world.
The State Minister in his speech highlighted the success of the present government and said that the government is very aware of this and has already taken necessary steps to follow the policy of zero tolerance against corruption and for this purpose the work of development, modernization and technology reliance of the shipping sector undertaken by the government is progressing.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan, Vice Chairman A.K.M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors Md. Nurussafa Babu, Ziaul Islam, Ataur Rahman Khan and other guests were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank receives fund under GTF of BB
National Bank opens sub-branch at Tentulia
US inflation likely eased in August, but not enough
Tectonic plates of global economy shift
BD-Hong Kong trade opportunities must grow
Walton expands TV business in Georgia
IFIL holds board meeting
Huawei awards employees for long service


Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft