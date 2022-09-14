Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

VW's truck subsidiary dumps Russian sales units

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

FRANKFURT, Sept 13: Volkswagen's truck subsidiary Traton said Tuesday it would take a 550-million-euro ($560-million) financial hit as its brands MAN and Scania parted ways with their sales units in Russia.
The two subsidiaries would dispose of "their sales companies in the Russian Federation to local sales partners", with Scania also dumping its "financing business" in the market, Traton said in a statement.
The truck-maker expected "to realise an additional loss of up to 550 million euros ($560 million)" for the sale, depending on changing exchange rates.
The transaction would need to be approved by the supervisory boards of Traton and its parent, the Volkswagen group, and was set to be completed "by the first quarter of 2023", the group said.
The financial hit came on top of 113 million euros in costs "due to the direct impact of the war in Ukraine", which had already been accounted for, it said.
Traton's production site in St Petersburg has lain dormant since March, following the Russian invasion.
The commercial vehicles group joins a growing list of companies to sell their assets in Russia, while many others have long stopped their operations.
German automakers, including Volkswagen and rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW, halted exports to Russia shortly after the outbreak of the conflict and closed their local production sites.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank receives fund under GTF of BB
National Bank opens sub-branch at Tentulia
US inflation likely eased in August, but not enough
Tectonic plates of global economy shift
BD-Hong Kong trade opportunities must grow
Walton expands TV business in Georgia
IFIL holds board meeting
Huawei awards employees for long service


Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft