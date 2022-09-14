Business Event

Corporate agreement signing ceremony between Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd and Technical and Madrasha Education Division Karmakarta-Karmachari Kalyan Samity and Secondary and Higher Education Division Karmakarta-Karmachari Kalyan Samity held at ceremony in the city recently. Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd Additional General Manager Saifur Rahman Khan and kalyan samity officials signed agreement on behalf their sides. Under this agreement, teletalk provide them service with low cost benefit.