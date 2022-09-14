

International conference on 4IR to be held in city in Nov

"The Awami League science and technology affairs sub-committee will arrange the conference titled 'International Conference on 4IR for Emerging Future' from November 4 to 5 at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB)," the organizers of the vent said on Tuesday.

The main theme of the conference is 'Journey on the way of building smart Bangladesh and implementation of the Delta Plan'.

Regarding the arrangement of the event, AL science and technology affairs subcommittee secretary Engineer M Abdus Sabur said "the event will create privilege for mutual interaction among the policy makers, Industrialists, Academicians, Engineers, Scientists and Researchers from home and abroad and also to contribute building a knowledge based society."

The organizers have requested the researchers to submit their research papers for the conference's website by September 30, this year.

The topics include Education Technology (EDUTEC), Computer, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, ICT and Regional connectivity, Power and Energy, Space, GEO and Blue Technology, Disaster prevention and Rescue management, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Transport Engineering and Road Communication, Digital Transformation and Financial Technology (Fintech), Climate Change, Mitigation and Adaptation, Agro-tech and Agro-Economy, Bio-Medical and Genetic Engineering, Health and Life Science, Robotics, 5G, Automatic vehicles and mechatronics, Chemical, Leather and Textile Engineering, Cyber Security, Professionalism and Ethics, Big Data, Machine Learning, Block Chain and Trade intelligence, Nanotechnology and Material Science, Cloud and Quantum Computing, 3-D Printing, Cyber Physic Technologies, Embedded System, Applied Science and Emerging Technology.

The shortlist of the primarily selected researchers will be published after reviewing by the appropriate authorities on October 10. Then finally selected research papers will be submitted by October 25. The interested participants can join to the event after paying a registration fee of Taka 1,000 for Bangladeshi professionals while US$ 100 has been fixed for the foreign professionals. Taka 200 has been fixed for Bangladeshi students while registration fee of US$50 has been fixed for foreign students. -BSS



