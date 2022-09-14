Video
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022
Home Business

Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 9.28 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 6,537.60, after losing 32 points in the past two days. However, two other indices edged lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped 3.11 points to finish at 2,353 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 2.50 points to close at 1,427.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 14.80 billion on the premier bourse, which was 8.75 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Taka 13.61 billion. Of the 377 issues traded, 129 advanced, 104 declined and 140 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco became the most-traded stock, closely followed by Orion Pharma, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and IPDC Finance.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rising 34.27 points to settle at 19,232.87 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gaining 20.29 points to close at 11,528.53. Of the issues traded, 111 advanced, 85 declined and 92 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 82.96 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 35.03 crore.    -BSS


