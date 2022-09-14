Video
BD home to biggest number of green RMG factories globally

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

The numbers of green readymade garments factories in the country now stands at 171certified by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) - an institution of the US Green Building Council (USGBC).
LEED is the most widely used green building rating in the world. Virtually available for all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving buildings design.
In Bangladesh out of 171 green factories 53 are in platinum category, 104 in gold, 10 in silver and four in others categories. Besides another 550 factories are under process of getting green certificate. Bangladesh garment sector is globally leading in terms of the number of green factories here.  
A senior office bearer of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said LEED's certificate is important to maintain the balance of environment as well as increase the ability to survive in the competition.
The world's buyer organizations want to know first, where does their clothing comes from? What working environment is created? How is it produced or are there any harmful chemicals? There is no substitute for LEED certification to answer these questions, he said.
The number reached to 171 with recently added three such factories namely Sharaf Apparels Washing and Dyeing of Narsingdi, Debnair Limited and Orbitex Knitwear Limited of Ashulia and Fatulla Apparels of Narayanganj.
Currently 84 per cent of the country's export earnings come from the garment sector. However, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, extreme fears were created for garment sector. Many orders were cancelled.
But later many started to come back after short interval and despite the pandemic caused slowdown across the globe, Bangladesh's RMG is still shining and export performance are going well and gaining ground, the BGMEA functionary said.






