NBR misses target of EFD installation in shops to check tax dodging

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has missed its target of installing electronic fiscal devices (EFD) in different types of retail businesses as its value-added tax (VAT) wing has so far installed about 7,000 EFDs, far below the target till August, according to NBR data.

The revenue board set a target to install a total of 10,000 EFDs across the country within the financial year 2021-22. However, the NBR set a target to install a total of 3 lakh EFDs by 2025 with the support of selected vendor companies aiming to raise internal revenue collection.

In this regard, cabinet committee on economic affairs has already approved the NBR's proposal to purchase around 3,00,000 EFDs on August 31. According to the NBR, its VAT wing manages to collect around Tk 300 crore monthly through the EFD system.

Regarding the issue, an NBR official in VAT wing told: the collection of VAT from retail shops had risen ten times higher after the shops started issuing EFD generated invoices.

'Installation of EFDs is delayed due to lack of cooperation between vendors and businesses,' they pointed out. They said, 'Due to shortage of manpower and lack of capacity we ask for vendor companies' support to promote the EFD system across the country.'

Nearly 45 listed outsourcing companies are providing EFD related services to the businesses as a representative of NBR, they said. Sixty percent shops in Dhaka do not pay taxes, according to a survey of the VAT Intelligence Department.

The survey was conducted from May 24 to 31 last year on 2,133 shops in Dhaka. The survey found that only 482 had registered business identification numbers while the remaining 1,651 establishments were out of the tax net.

A total of 24 types of business services with an annual turnover over of Tk 50 lakh are bound to use the system. The NBR distributed 3,393 EFDs in Dhaka and Chattogram without any cost to promote the system among the businesses.

On October 6, 2021, the NBR imposed charges ranging between Tk 20,500 and Tk 24,000 on installation of a single EFD. On August 25, 2019, the NBR introduced the service to monitor the businesses' transactions to check VAT dodging.















