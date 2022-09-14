Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR misses target of EFD installation in shops to check tax dodging

Published : Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has missed its target of installing electronic fiscal devices (EFD) in different types of retail businesses as its value-added tax (VAT) wing has so far installed about 7,000 EFDs, far below the target till August, according to NBR data.
The revenue board set a target to install a total of 10,000 EFDs across the country within the financial year 2021-22. However, the NBR set a target to install a total of 3 lakh EFDs by 2025 with the support of selected vendor companies aiming to raise internal revenue collection.      
In this regard, cabinet committee on economic affairs has already approved the NBR's proposal to purchase around 3,00,000 EFDs on August 31. According to the NBR, its VAT wing manages to collect around Tk 300 crore monthly through the EFD system.
Regarding the issue, an NBR official in VAT wing told: the collection of VAT from retail shops had risen ten times higher after the shops started issuing EFD generated invoices.
'Installation of EFDs is delayed due to lack of cooperation between vendors and businesses,' they pointed out. They said, 'Due to shortage of manpower and lack of capacity we ask for vendor companies' support to promote the EFD system across the country.'
Nearly 45 listed outsourcing companies are providing EFD related services to the businesses as a representative of NBR, they said. Sixty percent shops in Dhaka do not pay taxes, according to a survey of the VAT Intelligence Department.
The survey was conducted from May 24 to 31 last year on 2,133 shops in Dhaka. The survey found that only 482 had registered business identification numbers while the remaining 1,651 establishments were out of the tax net.
A total of 24 types of business services with an annual turnover over of Tk 50 lakh are bound to use the system. The NBR distributed 3,393 EFDs in Dhaka and Chattogram without any cost to promote the system among the businesses.
On October 6, 2021, the NBR imposed charges ranging between Tk 20,500 and Tk 24,000 on installation of a single EFD. On August 25, 2019, the NBR introduced the service to monitor the businesses' transactions to check VAT dodging.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank receives fund under GTF of BB
National Bank opens sub-branch at Tentulia
US inflation likely eased in August, but not enough
Tectonic plates of global economy shift
BD-Hong Kong trade opportunities must grow
Walton expands TV business in Georgia
IFIL holds board meeting
Huawei awards employees for long service


Latest News
Bangladesh exports its largest ever container ship to UK
Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits: BGMEA
Pro-AL 'blue panel' sweeps DU syndicate polls
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
Shortage of passengers leads to decrease in vessels plying Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh to announce World Cup squad Wednesday
Man suffers bullet wounds in Natore clash over removing rain water
Russia says it launched massive strikes on Ukrainian front lines
Ukraine has re-captured 3,800 kilometres, says deputy defence minister
Bangladesh’s new target is 2024 T20 World Cup, says Nazmul
Most Read News
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Seminar on film research held
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft