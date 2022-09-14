Export potential worth $20b remains untapped in Europe

Bangladesh's export potentials worth $20 billion in the European Union and the UK remained untapped due to poor productivity, diversification and adoption of technology, according to a study conducted by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID).

According to the study, the EU and the UK account for 45 per cent of the global apparel market with more than $200 billion yearly imports. Bangladesh's exports in both markets in 2021-22 were only $28 billion with a 32 percent growth. It includes earnings from readymade garment products at nearly $26 billion.

RAPID chairman Mohammad Abdur Razzaque in his research paper said that Bangladesh realised less than 60 percent of the export potentials and potential apparel exports worth $18 billion remained unutilised. He said the country has an additional export potential of $20 billion in the EU and the UK and it would rise further as China was losing global market share.

The study showed that the share of China was 44 percent of the EU apparel imports in 2010 and it decreased to 31 percent in 2021. It also showed Bangladesh's share in the EU increased to 20 percent in 2021 from 9 percent in 2010 based on duty benefits.

'It is possible to increase export by $20 billion in the EU and the UK with the existing capacity of Bangladesh by improving productive efficiency,' Razzaque said and stressed for increasing competitiveness, decreasing cost of doing business and improving logistics, including port facility, to utilise the untapped export potentials.

Amid the rising tension between the West and China, Bangladesh has captured most of the declining share of China in the EU market, the study said adding that Bangladesh could further take advantage of the declining Chinese share as China was moving away from low value-added apparels to more sophisticated items.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh apparel sector needed a skilled labour force to realise the untapped export potential worth $20 billion in the EU market.

'We are working on efficiency, diversification and skills development to gain more market share in the EU through capturing the share lost by China,' he said adding that BGMEA has set its export target of $100 billion by 2030 based on annual 11 percent growth.

In 2030, the size of the global apparel market would be $1,100 billion and if Bangladesh could increase its share to 10 percent in the global market, the export would be $110 billion, Faruque said.

The RAPID study showed BGMEA's apparel export target of $100 billion by 2030 was achievable, but some of the challenges including inefficiency in ports, complex customs procedures and lack of technology upgrade, should be addressed.

It showed that Bangladesh exported products to the US was $10.4 billion in FY 2021-22 of which, earnings from apparel were alone more than $9 billion. Data showed China witnessed a high growth in the US market in 2021, but it could not reach pre-pandemic volume. Bangladesh and Vietnam are capturing the share lost by China in the US. The RAPID study said after graduation to a developing country Bangladesh would not get duty benefit in exports. Nearly 18 per cent duty would be imposed to throw a serious challenge to attain Bangladesh export target by 2030, he said.

He said that Bangladesh apparel sector was adopting technology and a big portion of $100 billion export target would come through automation.










